3 new Covid imports, but 10 weeks since last local transmission

A woman waits at her departure gate at the almost empty terminal of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Saturday, as passenger numbers plummeted due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Monday reported three new imported coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 3,320. The death toll remained at 58.

Seventy days have elapsed since the last confirmed case of local transmission of the novel coronavirus.

All the new cases were recently repatriated Thai nationals who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

They include a maid, 26, and a male driver, 43, who returned from the United Arab Emirates last Wednesday and were confined to a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri.

The third case is a male student, 19, who arrived from India last Thursday and was placed in state quarantine in Bangkok.

Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was concerned about a rebound of the virus, as new waves were appearing in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel and Croatia.

"We hope [any rebound] will be delayed as long as possible. It will be even better if we have no second wave," Dr Taweesilp said.