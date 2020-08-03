Suspected burglar shot dead by home owner

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man was shot dead after he and another man went into the grounds of a house in Nopphitam district in the small hours on Monday as the house owner thought they were burglars, police said.

Pol Col Boonchern Limprachuappong, the Nopphitam police chief, said the incident occurred at about 12.30am at Moo 1 village in tambon Nareng.

The owner of the house, whose name was withheld, told police that he woke up shortly after midnight upon hearing strange noises. He looked outside and saw two men standing in the dark in front of the house building.

Suspecting them to be burglars, he fired one shot with a gun in the direction of the two men. The gunshot hit one of them. The other man fled into the dark.

When the police arrived, they found the man who was shot lying dead in front of the building. He was shot in the chest. He was later identified as Sonthana Yimkaew, 23, who lived in the same village.

Police were looking for the other man who fled.

The owner of the house was detained for questioning and futher legal action.