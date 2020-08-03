Student's leg plunges into roadside hole outside Government House

Rescue volunteers use a drill to widen the hole and free the girl's trapped leg, on Phitsanulok Road, opposite Government House, on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Even a road outside Government House is not safe for pedestrians.

A Mathayom 1 (Level 7) student on a school outing shrieked in horror as her right leg disappeared into a narrow hole as she stepped off a kerb onto Phitsanulok Road, opposite Gate 4 of Government House, about 11.30am.

She was left sitting on the roadside with her leg trapped in the hole, up to her thigh, for about one hour.

Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation used a road drill to enlarge the hole and finally free her leg .

The student, whose name was withheld, was walking with her classmates from Panyaworkun School in Bang Khae district on a field trip to the Anti-Corruption Museum inside the grounds of the National Anti-Corruption Commission nearby.

Apart from being shaken up, she was only slightly injured, but was taken to Phetkasem 2 Hospital for examination.

Bangkok has long had an unenviable reputation as the city where people fall into open or poorly closed holes on pedestrian walkways and roadsides.

The complaint centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration received more than 750 complaints about people falling into stormwater water pipelines after the lids were left opened or not properly fastened in 2018, according Bangkok Insurance Co Facebook account.