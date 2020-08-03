Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Student's leg plunges into roadside hole outside Government House
Thailand
General

Student's leg plunges into roadside hole outside Government House

published : 3 Aug 2020 at 17:51

writer: Post Reporters

Rescue volunteers use a drill to widen the hole and free the girl's trapped leg, on Phitsanulok Road, opposite Government House, on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Rescue volunteers use a drill to widen the hole and free the girl's trapped leg, on Phitsanulok Road, opposite Government House, on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Even a road outside Government House is not safe for pedestrians.

A Mathayom 1 (Level 7) student on a school outing shrieked in horror as her right leg disappeared into a narrow hole as she stepped off a kerb onto Phitsanulok Road, opposite Gate 4 of Government House, about 11.30am.

She was left sitting on the roadside with her leg trapped in the hole, up to her thigh, for about one hour.

Rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation used a road drill to enlarge the hole and finally free her leg .

The student, whose name was withheld, was walking with her classmates from Panyaworkun School in Bang Khae district on a field trip to the Anti-Corruption Museum inside the grounds of the National Anti-Corruption Commission nearby.

Apart from being shaken up, she was only slightly injured, but was taken to Phetkasem 2 Hospital for examination. 

Bangkok has long had an unenviable reputation as the city where people fall into open or poorly closed holes on pedestrian walkways and roadsides.

The complaint centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration received more than 750 complaints about people falling into stormwater water pipelines after the lids were left opened or not properly fastened in 2018, according Bangkok Insurance Co Facebook account.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Agencies told to find ways to mitigate Laos dam impact

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon urged authorities concerned to discuss and find ways to mitigate the possible environmental impact from the Sanakham Dam project in Laos in the upcoming scheduled public hearings.

19:07
Thailand

Cabinet nod sought for 2 new rail routes worth B153bn

The cabinet will be asked this month to approve two new train route extensions in the North and Northeast worth a combined 153 billion baht.

18:54
Thailand

Further easing

Foreigners with permanent residency and work permits, as well as employer-approved migrant workers, are allowed to come to Thailand starting Tuesday.

17:58