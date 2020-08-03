CAAT lifts entry ban on select foreigners

A total of 243 Thai returnees from Sydney arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has lifted an entry ban on four groups of foreign nationals, in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's (CCSA) easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

CAAT director Chula Sukmanop said the agency's easing of travel restrictions for non-Thai nationals, which will take effect on Tuesday, does not apply to ordinary tourists, but only to select groups of foreigners.

The four groups are non-Thai nationals with a certificate of permanent residency, including their spouses and children; non-Thai nationals with work permits, including their spouses and children; non-Thai nationals permitted to enter under a special arrangement; and migrant workers whose employers are allowed to bring in workers.

According to Mr Chula, all incoming visitors are required to strictly observe the country's disease-control measures.

To be allowed to enter Thailand, each must have a certificate of entry issued by a Thai embassy or consular office in their country, a health certificate showing the visitor is free of Covid-19 and a health insurance policy. Upon arriving, the visitors will be quarantined 14 days at state venues or alternative quarantine locations.

Meanwhile, the CCSA on Monday reported three new imported Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 3,320.

Seventy days have elapsed since the last confirmed case of local transmission of the novel coronavirus.

All of the new cases involve recently repatriated Thais, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Two were returnees from the United Arab Emirates — a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man — who are staying at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. The third case was a male student, 19, who arrived from India and was placed in state quarantine in Bangkok.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA was concerned about a possible resurgence of the virus, as new waves wreaked havoc in Australia, Hong Kong, Israel and Croatia.

"We hope to delay [any rebound] as long as we can," Dr Taweesilp said.

"It would be even better if we have no second wave."

Dr Taweesilp also assured that health screening procedures would remain as strict as it was prior to the easing of travel restrictions, saying those who tested positive will not be allowed to enter the country.