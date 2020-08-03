Section
Second body of capsized ferry found, 3 still missing
Thailand
General

published : 3 Aug 2020 at 19:16

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Rescuers bring the body of Siravut Thongboonyang to Koh Samui on Monday after the 'Raja 4' Ferry sank off the island on Saturday night. (Photo supplied by Supapong Chaolan)
KOH SAMUI: Another body of a crewmember of the ferry sunk off this resort island was found on Monday, leaving three more who were still missing in rough seas and strong currents that obstructed the search operation.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto said on Monday a jet ski joining the mission and a drone of the Koh Samui district office had found the body near Koh Taen around 1pm.

The body was identified as Siravut Thongboonyang, a mechanic of Raja 4. It was the second body after skipper Tewin Surat was found on Sunday.

Three people remain missing — crewman Tiwakorn Vachararit, lorry driver Chaichan Laosap and passenger Naparada Chanhan, a saleswoman.

Foreign diving instructors and divers from a Seal unit of the Royal Thai Navy have joined the mission but high waves and strong currents prevented them from diving to search for the missing persons.

The ferry with 16 people on board, including drivers of three lorries loaded with garbage and one pickup truck, sank during a storm on Sunday night. It was heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. Rescuers saved nine people shortly after the accident and all are treated at Koh Samui Hospital.

