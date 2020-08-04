Horse owners call on govt to reopen tracks

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Horse owners on Monday petitioned the government to allow racetracks across the country to reopen after a five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The petition, addressed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, was filed at the complaints centre at Government House by Puthipat Pongchaiyakul, chairman of a group representing racehorse owners in Nakhon Ratchasima.

It was received by Sompas Nilphan, an adviser to the permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Puthipat said racecourses in Nakhon Ratchasima and other provinces have been closed since March 7 because of restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak in Thailand.

As a result, many racehorse owners and breeders are now struggling to cover the cost of caring for their horses, as well as their employees' wages, said Mr Puthipat, before adding that the upkeep of a racehorse averages about 20,000 baht per month.

"Other businesses which depend on the racing industry are also suffering," he said.

On behalf of racehorse owners in Nakhon Ratchasima, Mr Puthipat called on the prime minister to allow racecourses to reopen as soon as possible. The group promised to follow every guideline laid out by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.