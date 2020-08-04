Police major among 4 shot dead in gambling den

People clear the crime scene at the illegal gambling den off Rama III Road in Yannawa district, Bangkok, late on Monday night. (JS100 Radio photo)

A police major was among four people shot dead at a gambling den in Yannawa district overnight, reportedly by a losing gambler. Police were hunting for the killer.

According to media reports, the shooting occurred after a man of Chinese appearance drew a gun, claimed he was being cheated and demanded his money back.

The slain officer was identified as Pol Maj Watthaset Samniangprasert, an interrogation inspector at Samae Dam police station in Bang Bon district.

The den was operating on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building surrounded by security cameras about 300 metres off Rama III Road in soi 66.

The premises had strong, opaque doors and access appeared heavily restricted. There were chairs and tables, and monitor screens on the walls.

Reports said several gunshots were fired about 10 o'clock on Monday night. Four people were killed - the police officer, another man and two women.

Bangkok police chief Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra rushed to inspect the scene, and left it without answering reporters' questions.