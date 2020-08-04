Section
Students rally in Sakon Nakhon
Thailand
General

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 10:12

writer: Pratuan Kachornwuthinan

A small number of students listen to their leaders speak during their brief rally at Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University in Sakon Nakhon on Monday evening. (Photo: Pratuan Kachornwuthinan)
SAKON NAKHON: A small number of students from Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University and secondary schools in the province staged a peaceful rally to express their political opinions on Monday evening.

The rally started about 5pm in a field for student activities near the faculty of humanity and social science building at Sakon Nakhon Rajabhat University.

Student leaders took turns to speak on a small stage, voicing their support for democracy and opposition to dictatorship. They accused the government of perpetuating dictatorial power and called for power to be returned to the people.

The students from time to time flashed a three-finger sign, voiced opinions about the hit-and-run case involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya, and flashed their mobile phone torches off and on. 

Pictures of many people who had mysteriously disappeared, such as former human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit and political activist Chucheep Cheewasut, were displayed at various spots around the rally site.

Police were deployed to ensure law and order.

The demonstrators dispersed about 6pm, ending their peaceful rally.

