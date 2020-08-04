Section
Landslide closes famous mountain viewpoint
Thailand
General

Landslide closes famous mountain viewpoint

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 10:40

writer: Cheewin Sattha

A shop destroyed by the landslide at Ban Jabo, a popular mountain viewpoint in Mae Hong Son's Pang Ma Pha district. (Photo: Cheewin Sattha)
MAE HONG SON: A popular mountain viewpoint at Ban Jabo, a village of ethnic Lahu people, in Pang Ma Pha district has been closed by a landslide.

The slip followed several days of heavy rain brought by tropical storm Sinlaku.

Ban Jabo is popular for its magnificent panoramic view of the surrounding mountains and valleys, often filled with a sea of  fog - providing wonderful photo opportunities for tourists.

The landslide caused damage to the viewpoint and to shops catering to tourists, which have closed for repairs. 

Work crews, including soldiers and police, are clearing the area and helping with repairs so it can reopen as soon as possible 

An announcement has been posted in social media informing tourists of the closure of the site until further notice.

The view from a coffee shop balcony at Ban Jabo, a Lahu village in Pang Ma Pha district of Mae Hong Son. (Bangkok Post file photo)

