Vehicle boarding bridge collapses at Koh Samui ferry pier
Thailand
General

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 13:15

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A truck loaded with coconut husks wedged under the wharf at Raja 1 ferry pier on Koh Samui after the boarding bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: A steel boarding bridge for vehicles at Raja 1 ferry pier on Koh Samui collapsed on Tuesday morning, leaving a truck wedged beneath the wharf.

The pier is one of the three on Koh Samui used by Raja Ferry Plc, which operates ferries between Don Sok on the mainland and Koh Samui. The incident left only two piers in operation.

The bridgeway collapsed about 7.30am as a 10-wheel truck loaded with coconut husks was crossing over it to board a ferry. The truck driver was unhurt, but his vehicle was left stuck in the hole beneath the pier .

The ferry was due to depart Koh Samui for Don Sak at 8am.

Kritphet Chaichuay, deputy director general of the Marine Department, arrived at the scene and ordered the closure of Raja 1 pier on Koh Samui.

Mr Kritphet said he had instructed Raja Ferry to report on the damage and the repairs needed.

Engineers would be sent to examine the bridge, and would also examine the other boarding bridges, both at Don Sak and Koh Samui, to prevent a recurrence of the incident.


