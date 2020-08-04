Trat whirlwind uproots over 3,000 rubber trees

Many rubber trees are brought down by a whirlwind in Bo Rai district of Trat on Monday evening. Four houses were damaged. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Jakkrit Waewkhraihong)

TRAT: A whirlwind ravaged Bo Rai district of Trat, damaging four houses and uprooting more than 3,000 rubber trees.

The windstorm hit tambon Takang on Monday evening, uprooting 3,150 rubber trees at two plantations and 400 other trees. Four houses were damaged by the whirlwind.

Wasant Thanitpong, assistant chief of Bo Rai district, on Tuesday led volunteers to inspect the affected community and remove the rubber trees that fell on houses.

Mon Thor, 35, a worker at a rubber plantation, said five people — one adult and four children — did not leave their house when the whirlwind hit the plantation for fear of their own safety. Shortly after, a rubber tree fell on the house.

Prakob Onnom, 53, said rubber trees also fell on his pineapple orchards, damaging about 6,000-7,000 plants.