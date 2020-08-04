Section
271 stranded Russians fly home from Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 16:11

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket airport staff stand in line to bid farewell to stranded Russian tourists who flew home on a special flight on Tuesday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
PHUKET: Another group of Russians stranded in Thailand by the Covid-19 pandemic flew home in a special flight on Tuesday.

The 271 Russian nationals departed from Suvarnabhumi airport at 11.04am on Aeroflot Fight SU275 bound for Moscow.

The Russians were seen off at the departure building by a group of airport staff, immigration police and health officials.

The special flight was arranged for them by the Russian Consulate in Phuket through coordination with the foreign ministry.


