Covid-hit businesses get B884m boost

(Bangkok Post photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for 884.62 million baht to be spent to fund 157 economic recovery projects in 57 provinces around the country that have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the money would be allotted to support many farming businesses, including organic agriculture, goat farms and mulberry farms.

Ms Rachada said some of it would also be used to promote businesses linked to tourism in the provinces.

Meanwhile, Cherdkiat Atthakor, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said three Thai monks out of five at a Buddhist temple in Las Vegas, Nevada had been infected with the coronavirus, according to the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles.

Mr Cherdkiat said two of the infected monks had already been treated in hospital and one had only mild symptoms and had been treated at the temple.

According to the monks, the temple had been closed since February and was reopened last month to receive food offerings and conduct religious activities following the easing of the local lockdown.

Four Thai restaurant workers are also reported to have been infected, he said.