DNP revs up croc conservation plan

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is mobilising efforts to save native freshwater crocodiles from extinction after a sharp drop in numbers in six wildlife protection areas across the country.

Chongklai Worapongsathorn, the DNP's deputy director-general, said the native freshwater crocodile is at risk of extinction due to dwindling population levels in the wild and it is high time the DNP and concerned parties drew up a better plan to protect wild reptiles now that there is more information to be had about the species.

According to Mr Chongklai, a conservation effort to save freshwater crocodiles was launched in 2006 by releasing them into the wild in Pang Sida National Park in Prachin Buri province and a follow-up study allowed authorities concerned to study the animals' eco-system to plan for their conservation and save the species from extinction.

Currently, few of these reptiles have been located in six conservation areas across the country; Pang Sida National Park, Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Kaeng Krachan National Park, Khao Ang Lue Nai wildlife sanctuary, Yod Dome wildlife sanctuary, and Bueng Boraphet no-hunting zone.

"So this workshop provides a good an opportunity for the DNP and officials concerned to exchange information and plan conservation efforts to save freshwater crocodiles," he told an academic workshop held by the DNP on the conservation of native freshwater crocodiles in conservation areas.

Chonlathan Chamnankhid, director of research and innovations, the Office of National Parks, said that a new study on the conservation of native freshwater crocodiles by veterinarian Panthep Rattanakorn is a guiding light.

The two-year research piece, submitted to the DNP in June, evaluates approaches to saving crocodiles in the country and pushes for a comprehensive study about the species, he said.

The DNP will use the research's findings in the planning and management of freshwater crocodiles in national parks.