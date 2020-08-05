More cases from Mideast, one from US

Disease control officials wave good-bye to returnees as they leave Suvarnabhumi airport, heading for quarantine, on Sunday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Wednesday reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease, six quarantined returnees from the Middle East and one from the US, raising total to 3,328.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one was a Thai masseuse aged 34 who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on July 29 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

Her infection was detected by her first test on Sunday, but she was asymptomatic. She was admitted to a hospital in Chon Buri. She was on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases.

Five other new cases were returnees from Egypt. One of them is a female Thai student aged 21 and the rest are male Thai students aged 22, 23, 26 and 30.

They arrived from Cairo on July 30 on the same flight as a previously confirmed case and were quarantined in Chon Buri. They tested positive in their first test on Monday without any symptoms, and were admitted at a hospital in Chon Buri.

The other new case is an American woman, a teacher aged 26, who arrived on July 31 and was sent to an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on Monday, while showing no symptoms, and was admitted at a hospital in Bangkok.

So far 1,360 people had arrived from Egypt and 11.51% of them were infected, Dr Panprapa said.

Of the 1,508 people who arrived from the UAE, the infection rate was 7.16%; from the US, 4,739 people had arrived and the infection rate was 8.95%.

Of 3,328 total cases, 3,144 had recovered and 126 others were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 258,188 over the past 24 hours to 18.70 million. The death toll went up by 7,177 to 704,365. The US had the most cases at 4.92 million, up 56,246, and the most deaths at 160,290, up by 1,361.

Brazil came the second with 2.81 million cases, up by 56,411, and 1,394 new deaths (the biggest daily increment) taking the toll to 96,096. India ranked third with 1.91 million cases, up by 51,282, and 39,820 deaths, up by 849.

Confirmed cases in those three countries formed the majority of global cases, Dr Panprapa said.