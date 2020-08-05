Grab riders rally in Pattaya

Grab food delivery riders rally in South Pattaya, in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Wednesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: About 100 motorcyclists working for Grab food delivery service went on strike and rallied on Wednesday, accusing the company of cutting their returns to an unviable level.

The motorcyclists gathered behind Big C store in South Pattaya, Chon Buri province.

Grab food rider Narongsak Suksa-nguan, 30, said Grab changed its system of payment last November in a way that cut each rider's earnings from more than 1,000 baht a day previously to only 300-400 baht a day on average.

That just was not enough, considering they also had to pay for fuel and motorcycle maintenance, he said.

He and his colleagues had decided to stop accepting orders on Wednesday, to send amessage to the service provider.