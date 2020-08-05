More rain forecast into next week

Workers begin rebuilding a bridge on Highway 118 that collapsed during a flash flood in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai. It is the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

More rain is forecast for all regions into next week even though storm Sinlaku has departed the country, leaving three people dead and 13 provinces flooded.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted sporadic rain in the northern, northeastern, eastern and southern regions until Tuesday. Flash floods caused by downpours were possible in some areas.

Most parts of the country have received heavy rain since the storm moved in last weekend, before losing strength and leaving.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said the storm damaged 13 provinces and affected 20,622 households. Three people died in the floods - one each in Nang Bua Lampu, Phitsanulok and Udon Thani.

The flood situation in all provinces has eased and assistance provided to the affected areas, it added.

Highway 118, the main road between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, remains closed in Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai, where a bridge was washed away by a flash flood. Motorists are advised to detour via secondary roads until it is rebuilt.