BMA delays hike in rubbish collection fee
Thailand
General

published : 6 Aug 2020 at 12:19

writer: Online Reporters

(File photo)
City Hall has postponed the planned four-fold increase in the garbage collection fee to 80 baht a month until Oct 1 next year, to help offset the hardship people face because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the desion on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would delay the increase, due to take effect on Oct 1,  for 12 months. 

The present charge is 20 baht a month per household. This would now increase to 80 baht a month from Oct 1, 2021. The increased revenue would enable increased efficiency in garbage collection and management.

The outbreak of Covid-19 had affected the national economy. Many people were hard-hit through reduced income, loss of jobs and livelihoods, the governor said.

In view of these problems, the BMA had proposed that the Bangkok Council postpone the garbage fee increase. The council had approved the necessary ordinance, he said.

He asked that city residents cooperate by reducing the amount of waste they generate, sort their rubbish for recycling and use environmentally friendly products. They should also dump garbage only at designated collection points.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang's message on his Facebook page on Thursday, announcing the postponement of increse in the garbage collection fee, from 20 baht a month to 80 baht, until Oct 1 next year to offset the hardship caused by Covid-19.

