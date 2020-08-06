Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prayut 'not OK' with past handling of 'Boss' case
Thailand
General

Prayut 'not OK' with past handling of 'Boss' case

published : 6 Aug 2020 at 15:13

writer: Online Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses the Bangkok Post Forum 2020 in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses the Bangkok Post Forum 2020 in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday that he was "not ok" with the handling of the hit-and-run case of Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya as many aspects were unclear.

In an address to the Bangkok Post Forum 2020 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao hotel, Gen Prayut said the case drew public attention, challenged the systems of justice and laws and affected public faith in the whole government sector.

"I would like to express my standpoint in the Boss Red Bull case, that I am not OK with many aspects that remain unclear. I want transparency. I will push for it and I will follow up the matter closely," Gen Prayut said. He used the term, "phom mai OK".

The prime minister said he would take action in accordance with his authority and laws after a committee that he formed to handle the case reaches its conclusion.

The committee was independent and comprised people society recognised for their knowledge and impartiality, Gen Prayut said.

"I do not want anything that erodes confidence," he said.

The prime minister was referring to the fact-finding committee headed by former anti-graft commissioner Vicha Mahakhun.

The committee was set up after prosecutors and the police agreed to not arraign Mr Vorayuth on a charge of reckless driving causing the death of a policeman in Bangkok in 2012.

Widespread criticism of the decision prompted the Office of the Attorney-General to form a committee to look into it. The panel recommended a re-investigation.

Mr Vorayuth, 35, also known as Boss, drove the black Ferrari that killed Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

He crashed into the rear of the police motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. He then fled the scene to his home nearby.

He delayed hearing charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.

A speeding charge was later dropped when the one-year statute of limitation expired. A second charge, failing to stop and help a crash victim, expired on Sept 3, 2017.

The third and most serious charge, reckless driving causing death, would have remained on the books until 2027.

Mr Vorayuth is the son of Chalerm Yoovidhya, whose family co-owns the energy drink megabrand Red Bull and ranks second on Thailand's richest list, with a net worth estimated at US$20 billion (about 617 billion baht).

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Aspects unclear

PM Prayut tells the Bangkok Post Forum he is "not OK" with the way the reckless driving case against Red Bull heir Vorayuth was handled, and promises clarity.

15:13
Thailand

New faces

The cabinet reshuffle published in the Royal Gazette sees Predee Daochai (photo) the new finance minister, while Supattanapong Punmeechaow doubles as energy minister and deputy prime minister.

15:01
Thailand

Workers rush factory's generous redundancy package

CHON BURI: A factory at Amata City Industrial Estate hit by Covid-19 offered an early retirement package aimed at cutting its workforce by 428, and it was so good almost 900 employees applied for it.

13:49