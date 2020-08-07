Section
Quarantined US soldiers all test negative
published : 7 Aug 2020 at 15:46

writer: Online Reporters

A US soldier arriving from Japan has his body temperature measured at U-tapao airport in Rayong province on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
All 110 visiting American soldiers staying at three quarantine hotels in greater Bangkok have tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

A Disease Control Department statement issued on Friday said the US servicemen were staying at hotels functioning as alternative state quarantine facilities during their required 14-day quarantine period. 

On Monday 103 US soldiers arrived. Samples were taken from them and no Covid-19 infection had been found.

Seventy-one are advisers and specialists here to discuss exercise development with lecturers of the Royal Thai Army. Thirty-two other soldiers arrived from their base in Japan.

On Tuesday seven more US soldiers arrived from Japan, and have also tested negative.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 110 American soldiers were being accommodated at the Conrad, Anantara Riverside and The Idle hotels.

He also said people could find the list of quality hotels functioning as alternative state quarantine facilities at www.hsscovid.com.

