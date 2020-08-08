Three new cases from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia

Health screening officials at Suvarnabhumi airport wave goodbye to returnees as they are taken to state quarantine facilities on Aug 2 after undergoing health tests. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Three new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday were Thais from Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, bringing the total to 3,348. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Two of the new cases are students, both aged 24, who arrived in Thailand on July 25 on the same flight as 12 previously confirmed cases. They were at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province.

On Aug 7, they tested positive for Covid-19, but showed no symptoms, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Saturday.

The other Thai returnee was a 32-year-old employee of a construction firm. He arrived in Thailand on Monday and was taken to a state quarantine facility on Samut Prakan province. He tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday and was asymptomatic.

The new infections brought the total Covid-19 cases to 3,348 cases, of whom 3,150 of whom recovered, including two new recovering cases, or 94.09% of the total cases. A total of 140 patients remain in hospitals and the death toll was unchanged, at 58.

A total of 1,815 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 582 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 284,567 over the past 24 hours to 19.54 million and the death toll was up by 6,370 to 724,050. The United States had the most cases at 5.09 million, up by 63,345.

Brazil ranked second with 2.96 million cases, up by 49,502. India was third with 2.08 million cases, up by 61,455. Thailand ranked 112th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reported.