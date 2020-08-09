Chulalongkorn University student activist's memorial to be restored

The memorial dedicated to Somdej Wirunhaphol, a student activist killed in a 1973 student uprising, will be restored at the students club of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Economics.

The faculty's dean, Assoc Prof Sittidaj Pongkijvorasin, posted an update on Facebook saying he had discussed the matter with Somdej's family and the family wanted the memorial restored. "After removing the picture, I once again communicated with the family of Phi Somdej and found the family wanted the faculty to restore the picture. So the faculty will restore the picture at the club room in line with their wishes," he wrote. "For the other ways of commemorating Phi Somdej as intended, I will let the faculty proceed," he wrote. Earlier, he said the removal was to pave the way for a more appropriate memorial to the student activist.

He claimed he had received complaints about the students' club memorial, as well as suggestions on how the activist could be commemorated in other ways. After discussing the matter with staff, students and Somdej's family, the dean said they agreed to arrange activities to mark Somdej's contribution, such as an annual seminar and a special award.

Somdej: Regains his place

The memorial was removed on Aug 4. More than 800 people signed a petition condemning the move. The memorial consists of Somdej's picture, and the plaque beside the picture which says: "Somdej Wirunhaphol first year student of Faculty of Economics, has sacrificed his life while calling for the constitution on Oct 14, 1973. May descendants remember and protect the constitution and democracy with their lives just as this hero did."