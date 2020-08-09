8 days on, search continues for 2 men missing from Samui ferry

Volunteers of the Samui district office on Sunday search for clues related to two men still missing from the Raja 4 ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Aug 1. (Photo by Supapong Chaolaen)

KOH SAMUI: Rescuers are using every means, including combing beaches, to search for two missing men eight days after the ferry they were on capsized off this resort island.

Surat Thani governor Wichawuth Jinto said on Sunday the operation was focusing on beaches on small islands near the location where the accident took place on Aug 1.

While crew members on patrol boats were scanning the sea off the islands, volunteers at the Samui district office went on foot to look for the two men around Laem Or and Panga bays, along with other places.

All trawlers have been asked to stay alert to help authorities and volunteers find the missing men, the governor said.

With 16 people, three lorries and one pick-up truck on board, the ferry sank in a strong storm and high waves, killing 3 people. The body of saleswoman Naparada Chanhan was the latest to be found in the ship. The missing men were identified as boat crewmember Tiwakorn Vachararit and lorry driver Chaichan Laosap.

The trucks were loaded with compressed garbage for transport to the mainland.