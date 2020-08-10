RTAF unveils upgrade plan

A C-130 plan of the Royal Thai Air Force is seen at Phuket airport on May 21. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) on Sunday denied it was being "secretive" about the cabinet's approval of a 952 million baht plan to upgrade 12 C-130 planes.

The cabinet on Aug 4 approved the air force's request to upgrade a fleet of its transport planes, said air force commander ACM Maanat Wongwat.

The budget to finance the upgrade will come from tie-over funds over the next two fiscal years, he added.

ACM Maanat said the upgrade plan is necessary to maintain the fleet, adding the air force cannot afford to buy new aircraft.

The planes have been used for at least 30 years to serve a variety of purposes.

The air force earlier disclosed its spending plan for one fiscal year. The white paper was revealed to the media, the commander said, adding there is nothing to hide.

He was responding to critics who questioned the move, which was perceived as non-transparent.

A source at Government House said details of projects were left for each military branch to explain.