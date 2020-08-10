No new Covid cases reported in Thailand Monday

Music fans enjoy a live performance from their individual tuk-tuks in Bangkok on Saturday during the first-ever "new normal" Thai-style concert, called the Amazing Tuk Tuk Festival, respecting social distancing to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus cases, imported or domestic, and no additional deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that of the total 3,351 cases, 3,160 people have recovered -- including nine who were discharged over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 133 patients remained at hospital.

So far, the government has recorded 2,444 cases of local transmission, while 414 patients have tested positive while in quarantine after returning from abroad.

A total of 1,818 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 744 in the South, 582 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours and the death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 221,260 over the past 24 hours for a total of 20.02 million. The death toll went up 4,427 to 733,995.

The United States had the most cases at 5.19 million, up 49,721, and the most deaths at 165,617, up 547.

Brazil ranked second by confirmed cases at 3.03 million, up 22,213, and a death toll of 101,136, up 593.

India came third with 2.21 million cases, up a record 62,117 cases. The death toll also more quickly than ever before, up 1,013 to 44,466.