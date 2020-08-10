Pickups collide head-on, driver killed

Rescuers examine one of the two pickup trucks that collided head-on on Highway 11 in Phitsanulok on Monday morning. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles. One was killed and the other severely injured. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Two fully-loaded pickup trucks collided on Highway 11 in Phrom Phiram district on Monday morning. The driver of one pickup was killed and the other seriously injured, police said.

The accident occurred about 3.40am at kilometre 256 on Highway 11 (Phitsanulok-Uttaradit) near moo 4 village in tambon Thap Yai Chiang, Pol Capt Rangsan Ondee, of Phrom Phiram, said.

A Toyota Riva loaded with crates of longan and destined for Lamphun veered across the centre line to the other side of the highway and collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Vigo loaded with boxes of preserved eggs.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the violent crash.

The two drivers were trapped in their seats behind the steering wheels. Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to break open the crushed cabs and free them.

The driver of the Riva, Channarong Jaisuk, 25, from Thoeng district of Chiang Rai, was seriously injured. He was rushed to Wat Bot Hospital.

The driver of the other pickup, Won Surin, 50, from Bang Rakam district of Phitsanulok, was killed.

Police were investigating.



