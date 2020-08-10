Section
Riverine captain transferred over loud party
Thailand
General

published : 10 Aug 2020 at 16:14

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Capt Khemnachart Srisuan, centre, is seen in a screenshot talking to a policeman. The navy said the incident happened during a loud party in Nakhon Phanom province last Thursday.
The navy has transferred a deputy chief-of-staff of its Riverine Squadron and ordered disciplinary training after he ignored a police warning to tone down a loud party in Nakhon Phanom province.

Navy spokesman VAdm Prachachart Sirisawat said Capt Khemnachart Srisuan was transferred from the post of supervisor of administrative and personnel affairs at the Mekong Riverine Unit in Nakhon Phanom province back to the Riverine Squadron in Bangkok.

He was ordered back to his original unit for disciplinary training and would await a fact-finding investigation. If he was found to be in the wrong, he would be disciplined, VAdm Prachachart said.

The navy's action was in response to a video clip on social media showing policemen called to a loud outdoor party in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom.

The navy spokesman, who is also deputy chief-of-staff of the navy, said Capt Khemnachart expressed disapproval, tried to charge towards police and was seen in a video clip appearing to be drunk and refusing to cooperate with police.

VAdm Prachachart said the incident occurred early last Thursday morning, Aug 6.

