Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tour boat sinks, 1 dead, another missing
Thailand
General

Tour boat sinks, 1 dead, another missing

published : 11 Aug 2020 at 11:05

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

A nurse takes care of the six tourists, three of them children, rescued after a sightseeing boat capsized in the sea off Khanom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Monday. One tourist drowned and another was missing. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
A nurse takes care of the six tourists, three of them children, rescued after a sightseeing boat capsized in the sea off Khanom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, on Monday. One tourist drowned and another was missing. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: One tourist drowned and another, an elderly man, was missing after a sightseeing boat capsized during a rainstorm in Thong Nian Bay, off Khanom district of this southern province on Monday.

Provincial governor Siripat Patkul said the boat was taking eight tourists out to see pink dolphins. The boat was hit by a storm and overturned about 3pm, dumping the driver and tourists into the sea. 

A search was quickly organised. The driver and six of the eight tourists were found and were safe. The rescued tourists were a 34-year-old man, two women aged 27 and 40, two boys aged 10 and 6, and an 8-year-old girl.

A 54-year-old man identified as Manas Hadkaew was found dead in the water. Yongyuth Jaisabai, 63, was still missing.

Mr Siripat said the search was continuing for the missing tourist. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Auto

Maserati extends Trofeo spice to 2020 Ghibli and Quattroporte

High-performance sedans get 590hp of Ferrari-tweaked power and shiny all-black interior.

13:06
Thailand

Court upholds jail term without suspension for tycoon Premchai

The Appeal Court on Tuesday upheld the lower court's six-month prison sentence for construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta, without suspension, for illegal possession of guns.

13:04
Thailand

Elderly woman hit, killed by pickup

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An 80-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a busy road in Muang district late on Monday night.

12:24