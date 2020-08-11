Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1 killed, 10 hurt as van plunges into ditch in Surat Thani
Thailand
General

1 killed, 10 hurt as van plunges into ditch in Surat Thani

published : 11 Aug 2020 at 14:21

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Rescue workers try to retrieve injured people from the wreckage of a van after it plunged into a ditch dividing the road in Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani on Tuesday morning. One woman was killed and 10 others injured. (Photo by Kusolsattha Surat Thani rescue foundation)
Rescue workers try to retrieve injured people from the wreckage of a van after it plunged into a ditch dividing the road in Kanchanadit district, Surat Thani on Tuesday morning. One woman was killed and 10 others injured. (Photo by Kusolsattha Surat Thani rescue foundation)

SURAT THANI: One woman was killed and 10 others injured when a van taking them to a popular temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunged into a ditch dividing a road in Kanchanadit district of Surat Thani before dawn on Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred at kilometre marker 182 on Surat Thani-Nakhon Si Thammarat Road in tambon Phlaiwas of Kanchanadit district, police said. as a radio centre of the Kanchanadit police station was alerted at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

Arriving at the scene shortly after being alerted around 5.30am, police and rescue workers found a badly damaged van with Bangkok licence plates rammed into a tree in the ditch dividing the road. 

Twelve people, seven women and five men, were injured, with five trapped in the wreckage. The five were extracted, and all were rushed to Kanchanadit Hospital. 

One of the injured, identified later as Ms Boonnam Khamthian, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police investigation found that van driver Chartchai Ruamjai, 32, who was among the injured, was taking his relatives from Phetchaburi to Wat Chedi, better known as Wat Ai Khai temple, in Sichon district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. The van abruptly veered off the road and plunged into the median ditch, smashing into a tree.

Police believed the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. They were investigating.

(Photo by Kusolsattha Surat Thani rescue foundation)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Business

Top AirAsia officials suspended as pilot alleges safety lapses

India’s aviation regulator suspended two senior executives at the local affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd after a pilot alleged there were safety lapses at the airline and subsequently was fired.

15:59
Thailand

Premchai bailed

The Appeal Court upholds a six-month prison sentence, without suspension, given to construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta for illegal possession of firearms, and he is allowed continuation of bail pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

15:35
Thailand

Fatal boat capsize prompts safety discussion

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Officials held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss safety measures after a long-tail boat capsized in the Thong Nian Bay in Khanom district on Monday.

14:59