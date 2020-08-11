Section
Fatal boat capsize prompts safety discussion
Thailand
General

published : 11 Aug 2020 at 14:59

updated: 11 Aug 2020 at 15:29

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

Long-tail boats used on sightseeing trips for tourists are seen at a boat landing in Khanom district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Officials held a meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss safety measures after a long-tail boat capsized in the Thong Nian Bay in Khanom district on Monday.

The incident occurred when the boat -- carrying seven tourists and the boat operator -- overturned in a heavy rainstorm in the sea off Khanom district. The tourists were on a sightseeing trip to watch pink dolphins in the bay.

In a search operation launched after the boat capsized on Monday, six tourists were safely rescued, but a tourist identified as Manas Hatkaew had drowned. There was no sign of the boat operator, Yongyuth Jaisabai, 63.

After the search resumed on Tuesday, the body of Yongyuth was found floating in nearby Thong Ching Bay, raising the number of fatalities to two.

Jirarote Samdaeng, the Khanom district chief, on Tuesday morning called an urgent meeting of officials concerned to discuss safety measures for boats taking tourists out into the sea on sightseeing trips.

