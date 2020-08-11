Deputy AG who dropped Red Bull case quits

In this 2012 file photo, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya is escorted to the Thong Lor police station for interrogation, hours after a crash that killed a police officer. His whereabouts remain unknown even though all warrants against him were lifted in June this year. (Photo: Kosol Nakachol)

Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk, who dismissed the reckless driving charge against Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya, has tendered his resignation.

In his retirement letter, Mr Nate defended his decision to drop the charge against Vorayuth by citing that the decision was above board. As the Office of the Attorney-General faced mounting pressure from society over his decision, he wanted to show his responsibility by resigning to protect the image of the organisation, a source at the Office of the Attorney-General said on Tuesday.

The source said Mr Nate is due to retire at the age of 65 on Sept 30 this year but his term could be extended by five more years if a panel under the Office of the Attorney-General approves it.

The attorney-general has not yet approved Mr Nate’s resignation, added the source.

Mr Vorayuth, 35, also known as Boss, drove a black Ferrari that killed Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert, 47, in the early morning of Sept 3, 2012.

He crashed into the rear of the police motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road. He then fled the scene to his home nearby.

He delayed hearing charges seven times. It was not until April 27, 2017, that prosecutors finally charged him with reckless driving causing death and failing to help a crash victim.

He fled on a private plane two days before he was due to face the charges.