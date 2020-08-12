Nate offers to go amid 'Boss' row

In this 2012 file photo, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya is escorted to the Thong Lor police station for interrogation, hours after a crash that killed a police officer. (Photo by Kosol Nakachol)

Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk, who dismissed the causing death by reckless driving charge against Red Bull scion Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya, has tendered his resignation.

Mr Nate defended his decision to drop the charge against Mr Vorayuth in his resignation letter, saying the decision was above board.

With the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) coming under mounting pressure as a result of his decision, he thought it best to resign to protect its image, an OAG source said on Tuesday.

The source said Mr Nate, 65, was due to retire on Sept 30 this year but his term could have been extended by five more years if an OAG panel approved it.

The attorney-general has not yet agreed to Mr Nate's resignation, the source added.

Nate: Due to retire soon

The deputy attorney-general was absent from a sub-panel meeting on Sunday to examine the prosecutor's handling of the case.

The sub-panel, headed by Borwornsak Uwanno, former chairman of a constitution drafting body, is under an independent inquiry committee set up by the prime minister to look into the case.

The OAG also set up a panel to probe the prosecutor's decision to drop the reckless driving charge against Mr Vorayuth. Former deputy attorney-general Somsak Bunthong is the panel's chairman.

The panel ordered police investigators on Monday to find more evidence and interrogate more witnesses on the illicit substances allegedly found in Mr Vorayuth's system and the speed he was travelling at when his car crashed into the rear of Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert's motorcycle, killing him, on Sept 3, 2012.

Thong Lor police said it had assigned five inquiry officers to question more witnesses.

Police have until Aug 20 to conclude these lines of inquiry.

Meanwhile, national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda on Tuesday met the independent inquiry committee headed by Vicha Mahakun looking into the dropping of charges against Mr Vorayuth.

The national police chief was accompanied by his deputy, Pol Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya who is the deputy chairman of the police panel probing Vorayuth's case.