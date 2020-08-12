Villagers protest against bio-mass power plant

Residents of 10 villages protest at Wat Lam Phayom in Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi on Tuesday after reports a company wanted to build a bio-mass power plant in their community. Government officials assured them it was not going to happen.(Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: About 400 villagers gathered at a temple in Ban Pong district on Tuesday to reaffirm their opposition to the construction of a bio-mass power plant in their community.

The rally followed reports a company had sought permission to build a power plant at moo 5 village in tambon Khung Phayom, Ban Pong district.

The villagers, from 10 villages in tambon Khung Phayom, said they were afraid the plant would have a negative impact on the environment, agriculture and local way of life.

They had earlier sent a letter to the Prime Minister's Office opposing its construction.

The villagers gathered at Wat Lam Phayom in moo 5 village on Tuesday to hear an explanation from government officials.

They were met at the temple by Narong Boonchua, an inspector-general from the Prime Minister's Office, Vorayuth Sripramote, director of the Ratchaburi-based Zone 10 Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Praparat Nakpachon, director of the Ratchaburi Damrong Tham Centre and Ban Pong district officials.

Mr Narong said he checked after receiving the letter filed by the villagers and found that no energy firm had sought permission from the Khung Phayom tambon administration organisation (TAO) and no land had been bought for the construction of the plant as reported.

He told the villagers not to worry, saying that with their strong opposition no energy firm would be allowed to build a power plant in their community.

Sombat Jinsin, chairman of the Khung Phayom TAO, confirmed Mr Narong's statement, saying the reports about the power plant were not true.

The villagers orderly dispersed on being assured that no bio-mass power plant would be built in their community.