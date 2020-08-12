Villagers voice opposition to bio-mass power plant

RATCHABURI: About 400 villagers gathered at a temple in Ban Pong district on Tuesday to affirm their opposition after there were reports that an energy firm had sought to get permission to build a bio-mass power plant in their community.

According to the reports, the power plant would be built at Moo 5 village in tambon Khung Phayom, Ban Pong district.

The villagers, who were from ten villages in tambon Khung Phayom, said they were afraid the plant would cause negative impacts on the environment, agriculture and local ways of life.

They had earlier sent a letter to the Prime Minister's Office to oppose it.

The villagers gathered at Wat Lam Phayom temple in Moo 5 village on Tuesday when they had an appointment to get an explanation from concerned government officials.

They were met at the temple by Narong Boonchua, an inspector-general from the Prime Minister's Office, Vorayuth Sripramote, director of the Ratchaburi-based Zone 10 Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Praparat Nakpachon, director of the Ratchaburi Damrong Tham Centre and Ban Pong district officials.

Mr Narong said he checked after receiving the letter filed by the villagers and found that no energy firm had sought permission from the Khung Phayom tambon administration organisation (TAO) and no land had been bought for the construction of the plant as reported.

He told the villagers not to worry, saying that with their strong opposition no energy firm would be allowed to build a power plant in their community.

Sombat Jinsin, chairman of the Khung Phayom TAO, confirmed Mr Narong's statement, saying the reports about the power plant were not true.

The villagers orderly dispersed on being assured that no bio-mass power plant would be built in their community.