Thai vehicles left in Malaysia being gradually returned

A worker sprays disinfectant on a pick-up truck returned to Thailand from Malaysia, at Sungai Kolok border checkpoint in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: Malaysia has begun to return vehicles left behind by Thais who returned home after Kuala Lumpur imposed a lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Rungruang Thimabut, the Sungai Kolok district chief, said Thais residing in Malaysia, most of them in Kelantan State, had gradually returned to Thailand, leaving behind their vehicles.

Once back home, they were without the use of their vehicles, which many needed to make a living. They asked the provincial Damrongtham Centre to arrange with Malaysian authorities for the return of their cars.

After talks between local officials of Narathiwat and Kelantan, an agreement was reached.

The first batch were returned on Tuesday via the Sungai Kolok immigration checkpoint. They were handed over to Thai authorities about 5pm.

Thai officials present at the hand-over included Mr Rungruang, Capt Vorapol Sithichit, deputy director of the Narathiwat internal security operations command office, immigration police and public health officials.

The returned vehicles were sprayed with disinfectant and will be left out in the sun for three days before being handed back to their owners.

Territorial defence volunteers assigned to go to Malaysia to drive back the vehicles must each spend 14 days in quarantine.