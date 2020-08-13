Price tag for drug tests set to decrease

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin

The Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) will from next month offer discounts of at least 50% to individuals who want drug tests using strands of hair, the Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday.

The purpose of bringing the standard price of the test from 5,000 to 2,500 baht is to improve public access to this specific test, said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Those holding the state welfare card will be eligible to have the test free of charge, while youths may be given a larger discount, he said.

Not many people know the test is also required for other purposes unrelated to criminal investigations involving narcotic drug use, he said.

Some may need to submit the test results as part of applications for enrolment in educational institutions or for a job, he said.

The fact is the number of people voluntarily testing for drugs remains low, largely because the cost of the test is too high for many, he said.

Aside from lowering the price of the test, the CIFS is also seeking cooperation from its partners, including Central Police Forensic Science Division, hospitals and educational institutions with laboratories to form a network for collecting hair samples and sending them to the CIFS in Bangkok for testing, he said.

The test is capable of detecting narcotic drug use up to six months before testing and covers 26 types of drugs including methamphetamines, ecstasy, ketamine, heroin and cannabis, Mr Somsak said.