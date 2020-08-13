Driver says sorry after road chase

The Mercedes-Benz is seen with damage after the incident

Police on Wednesday pressed four charges against a 37-year-old businesswoman who allegedly smashed several vehicles in a one-hour rampage in Bangkok late on Tuesday night.

After a chase involving police and rescue workers, Vitchuda Witthayasinthana was detained after her Mercedes Benz crashed into a car in front of an office building in the Tao Poon area.

She appeared drunk and her blood alcohol was measured at 257mg/dL after her arrest, well beyond the legal limit of 50 mg/dL. Police heard of the incident at 11pm when Ms Vitchuda allegedly rammed her car into others near the Khae Rai intersection in Nonthaburi.

Police tried to stop the car, which headed into Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Phahon Yothin Road, Kamphaeng Phet Road and Rama VI Road, but were unable to until it collided with another car in Tao Poon outside a company owned by Chatchawal Khong-udom, leader of the Palang Thong Thin Thai Party. Mr Chatchawal went down to see what happened and tried to calm her down.

The incident left Ms Vitchuda and several others injured, with four cars and two motorcycles damaged. She was taken to Bang Sue station for questioning and Pol Maj Gen Pattana Phetsayanawin, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, said she faced four charges -- drunk-driving, reckless driving causing injuries, failing to stop to provide assistance and obstructing officers -- and might face additional charges as police in Nonthaburi were also investigating.

At least three people, including a policeman, who were injured during the drama have filed complaints against her.

As she was taken to the Police Hospital for tests, Ms Vitchuda said she snapped after learning that her bank accounts had been frozen. She claimed she had been cheated by her business partner.

She apologised to the victims and said she had refused to stop as she was afraid of being harmed. Her husband later paid her 85,000 baht bail bond to secure her release.