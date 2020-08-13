Section
Ranger killed, others wounded by Pattani bomb
Thailand
General

published : 13 Aug 2020 at 11:46

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The scene of the bomb blast at the entrance of Ban Pakaluesong in Nong Chik district, Pattani, on Thursday morning. One volunteer ranger was killed and others injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
The scene of the bomb blast at the entrance of Ban Pakaluesong in Nong Chik district, Pattani, on Thursday morning. One volunteer ranger was killed and others injured. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A member of a ranger team providing protection for teachers was killed and others wounded by a bomb explosion in Nong Chik district on Thursday morning.

The bomb went off around 8.10am at the entrance of Pakaluesong village in tambon Tuyong, said Pol Sub Lt Thotsaphorn Thongserm, duty officer at Nong Chik.

It was detonated as a ranger patrol passed the spot. Volunteer ranger Emlukman Hayeesamae was killed. Other members of the team were also injured. It was not clear how many 

Ranger killed, others wounded by Pattani bomb

