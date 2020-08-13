Ranger killed, others wounded by Pattani bomb
published : 13 Aug 2020 at 11:46
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
PATTANI: A member of a ranger team providing protection for teachers was killed and others wounded by a bomb explosion in Nong Chik district on Thursday morning.
The bomb went off around 8.10am at the entrance of Pakaluesong village in tambon Tuyong, said Pol Sub Lt Thotsaphorn Thongserm, duty officer at Nong Chik.
It was detonated as a ranger patrol passed the spot. Volunteer ranger Emlukman Hayeesamae was killed. Other members of the team were also injured. It was not clear how many
