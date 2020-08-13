Fire ravages through Thon Buri community, damaging 81 houses
writer: Supoj Wancharoen
Police were investigating the cause of a fire that gutted houses in a community in Bangkok’s Thon Buri district on Wednesday night and damaged 81 houses. No casualties were reported.
City clerk Silapasuai Rawisaengsun on Thursday instructed the Thon Buri district office to help the victims and work closely with concerned agencies to provide assistance to them.
Ms Silapasuai and deputy city clerk Pitchaya Nakwatchara visited fire victims at Wat Santithammaram in Thon Buri on Thursday morning.
The blaze broke out at Soi Taksin 23 on Wednesday night. An initial survey found a total of 81 houses were affected. Of the total, 72 were badly scorched while the rest were partly damaged. The cause of the fire was being investigated.
People hit by the fire at Soi Taksin 23 in Bangkok's Thon Buri district register for assistance at Wat Santithammaram on Thursday morning. (Photo by Supoj Wacharoen)