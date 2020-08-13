Sept 4 and 7 approved as substitute holidays
published : 13 Aug 2020 at 14:09
writer: Online Reporters
The cabinet has given the green light to approve Sept 4 and Sept 7 as substitute Songkran holidays, creating another four-day holiday next month.
A source at its meeting said the cabinet on Thursday approved two more public holidays — Friday, Sept 4 and Monday, Sept 7 — as substitute days for Songkran holidays, which were earlier put on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
This would create a four-day public holidays during Sept 4-7.
Before the cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome disclosed that the meeting might consider the two remaining days of Songkran holidays after it earlier approved July 27 as a public holiday, Thai media reported.
- Keywords
- Cabinet
- substitute
- Songkran holidays