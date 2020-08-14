More Covid-19 cases, most from India

Pupils check their distance apart during morning assembly at Intarumphun Anusorn School in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Friday reported 17 new cases coronavirus disease infection, all quarantined returnees, mostly from India, raising the total to 3,376.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that 15 of the new cases were Thais who arrived from India on Aug 9 - nine males and six females, aged 12-72 years.

They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and tested positive for the disease on Wednesday while being asymptomatic.

Another case is a Thai man, 54, who returned from the United States on July 31 and was quarantined in Chon Buri. He tested positive for the disease on Wednesday without showing any symptoms.

The other is a Thai male student, 25 who returned from Australia on Monday. He was quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on Wednesday, also without any symptoms.

So far, 3,286 people have returned from India and 9.57% of them tested positive for Covid-19. The infection rates are 9.11% among the 5,239 returnees from the US and 0.23% of the 2,132 from Australia.

Of the total 3,376 cases, 3,173 have recovered including four who were discharged over the past 24 hours, and 145 patients are in hospital. The death toll is unchanged since June 2, at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 274,655 in the previous 24 hours to 21.08 million. The death toll went up by 6,221 to 753,479. The US had the most cases at 5.41 million, up by 55,364, and the most deaths at 170,415, up by 1,284.

Brazil was second with 3.23 million cases, up by 59,147, and 105,564 deaths, up by 1,301. India ranked third with 2.46 million cases, up by 64,142, and 48,144 deaths, up by 1,006.