Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar pair win pardons
Thailand
General

Myanmar pair win pardons

published : 15 Aug 2020 at 05:00

updated: 15 Aug 2020 at 08:26

newspaper section: News

writer: Bangkok Post and Reuters

Myanmar migrant workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun leave after the hearing at the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Aug 29, 2019. (Reuters photo)
Myanmar migrant workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun leave after the hearing at the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Aug 29, 2019. (Reuters photo)

Two Myanmar migrant workers convicted for the murder of two British tourists on Koh Tao are said to be among the beneficiaries of a royal pardon granted by His Majesty the King to mark his birthday.

The nation celebrated the king's 68th birthday last month and it is customary for the monarch to grant clemency to mark the occasion.

A list of would-be royal pardon recipients was published in the Royal Gazette on Friday, including Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, who were sentenced to death for the rape and murder of Hannah Witheridge, 23, and the murder of David Miller, 24, on the tourist island in 2014.

According to the Corrections Department, about 40,000 inmates are eligible to be released upon receiving the pardon and 200,000 others are to receive reduced sentences.

Pol Col Naras Savestanan, director-general of the department, confirmed the two are among the beneficiaries, but it is unclear whether they will be released from prison.

The two men were convicted and sentenced in 2015 and the verdict was upheld by an appeals court in 2017 and the Supreme Court in August 2019.

The convictions were mired in controversy with supporters of the two men arguing that they had been framed and that they had initially confessed to the crimes under duress.

"The two are eligible under a section in the royal pardon decree to get their death sentences reduced to life imprisonment," their lawyer Nakhon Chompuchat told Reuters.

"They will also have a chance to get their sentences reduced further on good behaviour."

Other high-profile inmates who qualified for reduced sentences include Yongyuth Wichaidit and Plodprasop Suraswadi.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Online IT sales on pace to make up 40% of market

Driven by the pandemic, IT product sales through the online channel are likely to account for 35-40% of this year's IT market, a rate that hadn't been anticipated until 2022, says Advice IT Infinite, an IT retail chain.

08:00
World

Taiwan finalises $62bn purchase of F-16 jets from Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON: Taiwan finalised the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin on Friday, a source confirmed to AFP, in a $62 billion, 10-year deal sure to anger Beijing.

07:45
Business

Gold guidance

The domestic gold price rebounded after hitting a three-week low Wednesday, with experts advising investors to sell at a profit once the price exceeds the fundamental value.

07:00