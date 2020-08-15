No new Covid cases

Pupils at Intarumphun Anusorn School in Samut Prakan province wear face shields and face masks to school on Thursday. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

No new infections of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported in Thailand on Saturday, leaving the total at 3,376 cases and 58 deaths.

Of the total infections, 3,193 have recovered including 20 who were discharged over the past 24 hours, or 94.6%, and 125 patients are in hospitals, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced on Saturday.

A total of 1,822 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 744 in the South, 603 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 283,177 cases in the previous 24 hours to 21.3 million. The death toll went up by 6,346 to 763,064. The US had the most cases at 5.47 million, up by 60,600.

Brazil ranked second with 3.3 million cases, up by 49,274.

India was third with 2.5 million cases, up by 65,609.

Thailand ranked 114th by the number of confirmed cases, the centre said.



