BMA pledges to impound cars left abandoned on streets

A tow truck hauls an abandoned car from a road in Soi Rambuttri in Phra Nakhon district. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration recently launched a campaign to clear abandoned vehicles from various streets in the capital to ease traffic.

City Hall has vowed to clear abandoned vehicles clogging up traffic in Bangkok.

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, deputy governor of Bangkok, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to remove about 400 abandoned vehicles.

So far, authorities have towed 85 of them from various streets in the capital. Mr Sakoltee recently led the media on a tour to watch the hauling of 32 abandoned cars off Soi Rambuttri turn near the Chana Songkhram police station.

The vehicles removed were transported to a yard where they are kept at Prajadhipok Park on Chakkar Phet Road.

Mr Sakoltee said he has told agencies to strictly enforce the law against people ditching vehicles on public roads.

There were 19 abandoned vehicles left on the streets in Phra Nakhon district alone, he said.

Mr Sakoltee urged Bangkok residents to direct local body inspectors to abandoned vehicles parked along streets. Vehicle owners have been warned not to leave their vehicles unclaimed over an extended period.

Those providing a tip-off about abandoned vehicles are entitled to a cut of the fines paid by owners for violating the 1992 Cleanliness and Orderliness Act. The law carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht against offenders.

Officials are obliged by law to spend 15 days trying to find the vehicle's owner -- otherwise, the BMA will impound it.

The cars will be kept for about six months, after which it is the duty of district office directors to auction them off.