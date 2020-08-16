Majority for physical test on lifetime driving licence holders: Nida Poll

A majority of people agree with an idea for holders of lifetime driving licences to require a physical test to ascertain their ability and ensure road safety, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on 1,511 people aged 37 and over of various levels of education and occupations to compile their opinion on the idea.

Of the people polled, a majority, 67.90%, are holders of driving licences and 32.10% are not.

Asked about the type of their driving licences, 84.41% said their licences are for private passenger cars while 15.59% said theirs are not for private cars.

On the types of their driving licences for private cars, 48.15% said they are five-year licences; 45.38% lifetime licences; and, 6.47% temporary licences.

Asked about an idea for holders of lifetime licences to be called to undergo a physical test, a majority or 59.84% agreed with it, saying most of the lifetime licence holders are now of high ages which may reduce their driving ability, so the test is required to ensure their ability and for road safety; 38.89% disagreed, reasoning that it has never been clearly proved that most of the accidents are caused by holders of lifetime driving licences and requiring them to take the test would be a waste of time; and, 1.27% had not answer/not interested.

Asked about the ages of lifetime licence holders who should be called to take the physical test, 33.39% said all of them should take the test; 29.80% said the test should be required for those over 60 years old; 21.99% said those over 50 should take the test; and, 14.82% said only those over 70 years old should be required to do so.

Asked what the Land Transport Department should do with the lifetime licence holders who do not pass the test, 60.04% said they should be required to renew their examinations for driving licences; 23.68% said nothing should be done with them; 14.82% said their licences should be confiscated; and, 1.46% had not answer/not interested.

Lifetime driving licences are no longer issued in Thailand. However, existing lifetime driving licence holders can continue to use them, leading to the idea to have been floated whether they should be called to take a physical readiness test.