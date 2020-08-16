Majority demand job creation to shore up household economy: Suan Dusit Poll

A high majority of people suggest the government should concentrate on creating jobs to shore up the household-level economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the result of an opinion poll revealed on Sunday.

The poll was conducted by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, on Aug 10-14 on 1,109 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on ways of bringing the economy back to normal as soon as possible.

The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer.

At the "household level", 85.75% of the respondents suggested that the government focus on creating new jobs and new occupations; 82.78% for the government to introduce measures to enable households to generate more incomes; 64.38% for the government to increase public welfare and other benefits; 55.09% demanded a debt moratorium; and, 52.12% suggested temporary exemption of loan interests.

To solve the economic problem at the "community level", 72.14% suggested subsidies for prices of agricultural produce; 71.51% wanted use of local resources to be maximised with added values; 69.97% suggested development of human resources and their participation; 69.16% wanted jobs to be created in communities; and, 68.17% wanted middlemen to be put under control.

At the "national level", 76.19% suggested promotion of agriculture; 75.38% promotion of exports; 73.85% promotion of tourism; 68.53% building of investors' confidence; and, 62.04% promotion of the industrial sector.

Asked what should be done today to spur the economy, 75.20% suggested stimulation of domestic consumption; 71.87% development of labour skills and creation of jobs; 66.82% development of communication and transport systems; and, 55.73% investments on public health.