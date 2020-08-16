Section
Thailand logs 1 more Covid case Sunday
Thailand logs 1 more Covid case Sunday

published : 16 Aug 2020 at 13:44

A teacher checks a student's temperature at Intarumphun Anusorn School in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Thursday, as all classes at the school resume. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)
Thailand reported one more coronavirus infection from overseas on Sunday, as the Royal Thai Navy denied the sons of two officers had died of Covid-19.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new case was a 47-year-old male Thai worker i who returned to the country from Singapore on Friday.

A sample taken from him upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport turned out positive, and he was transferred from a state quarantine facility to a hospital in Samut Prakan, the centre said.

The new infection brought total cases to 3,377, with fatalities still at 58.

Responding to online rumours, Navy spokesman Prachachart Sirisawasdi said two sons of two navy officers did not die of the virus.

Bullakul Sutacharoen, 35, died on Wednesday, and Chon Buri Hospital identified the cause of death as a lung infection. He was a son of Cdr Prakit, a retired navy officer.

A son of his friend, LCdr Sarayut Pinphroh, died in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Friday of lung damage. His name was not disclosed.

Rumours spread on social media that the men had died of Covid-19. VAdm Prachachart strongly denied the speculation.

