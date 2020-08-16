Section
Another suspected insurgent killed in Pattani
Thailand
General

Another suspected insurgent killed in Pattani

published : 16 Aug 2020 at 15:52

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

PATTANI: Another suspected insurgent was killed in a clash between insurgents and a government force in tambon Ko Lam, Yarang district, of this southern border province on Saturday afternoon, raising the insurgents' death toll to five from three separate firefights, local media reported.

The first battle occurred in Yarang district on Friday while government forces were hunting for the perpetrators of a bombing that killed a ranger in Nong Chik district on Thursday. Two suspected insurgents were killed in the clash. One of them was identified as a leading member of the Runda Kumpulan Kecil (RKK) insurgent movement, and the other an operational member.

On Saturday morning, when the government forces resumed the operation, an exchange of fire took place in Yarang district. Two armed men, suspected to be insurgents, were killed.

Later on Saturday afternoon, another clash occurred and one suspect was killed.

The three suspects killed on Saturday were not immediately identified.


