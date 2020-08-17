Single new Thai Covid case Monday

A man walks past a private clinic advertising a test for the Covid-19 coronavirus for 3,800 baht in Bangkok on Aug 11, 2019. (AFP photo)

Thailand reported another solitary coronavirus infection from overseas on Monday, for a total of 3,378. Of that number, 3,194 have recovered.

The number of hospitalised coronavirus patients is now 126. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the new case was a Thai male student aged 24 who returned from Indonesia on Aug 3. He travelled on the same flight as a previously confirmed case.

The man was quarantined in Chon Buri province and was diagnosed with the disease after his second test on Saturday. He was asymptomatic.

So far, 1,687 people have been repatriated from Indonesia -- with an infection rate of 17.23%.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 222,549 over the past 24 hours to 21.82 million. The death toll rose by 4,359 to 773,032.

The United States had the most cases at 5.57 million, up by 36,843, and the most deaths at 173,128, up by 552.

Brazil ranked second with 3.34 million cases, up by 22,365, and 107,879 deaths, up by 582.

India came third with 2.65 million cases, up by 58,108, and 51,045 deaths, up by 961.