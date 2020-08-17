4th Army chief appeals to southern leaders

Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, the 4th Army commander, speaks to local leaders at the Princess of Naradhiwas University in Narathiwat on Monday morning. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, the 4th Army commander, has asked local leaders in this insurgency-plagued southern border province to unite in peaceful development to ensure the security of people's lives and property.

He made the call at a meeting on Monday morning with about 1,000 local leaders, including tambon and village chiefs, in an auditorium at the Princess of Naradhiwas University in Muang district.

He was accompanied by provincial governor Ekarath Leesen.

The meeting was called after government security forces clashed with gunmen near Moo 2 village in tambon Ko Lam of Yarang district, Pattani province, on Aug 14-16.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for Internal Security Operation Command Region 4, said on Sunday that seven suspected insurgents were killed and nine firearms seized in the three-day operation.

Lt Gen Pornsak said village and tambon leaders could play a key role in solving the insurgency problems in the southern border provinces.

He said firearms could not bring about peace. Sustainable peace could be attained only through talks.

It was necessary for the government to enforce the law against groups that caused harm to innocent people, to ensure security of life and property.

With cooperation from local leaders, security forces were ready to act to achieve this goal, Lt Gen Pornsak said.

He thanked local leaders for their help in preventing the spread of Covid-19, maintaining law and order and combating the drugs problem.